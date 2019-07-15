Kilkenny County Council set to overturn decision to ban media and public from policy meetings today

It’s expected that a decision to ban media and the public from policy meetings in Kilkenny County Council will be reversed today.

The decision was made by councillors at the June meeting that both should be banned from attending their SPC meetings.

However, after much public uproar, a motion is being tabled at this afternoon’s meeting by the whips of both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to undo that.

The meeting gets underway from 3 this afternoon.