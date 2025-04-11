Kilkenny County Council is taking decisive action to improve the safety and accessibility of pedestrians and cyclists along the N10 Ring Road, with the announcement of a new consultancy hire to upgrade active travel facilities.

The council has completed essential design and traffic modeling work and secured €200,000 in funding from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for the project, scheduled to commence in 2025.

The initial phase of the upgrades will focus on critical areas, including the Dublin Road junction, Bohernatounish Road, Waterford Road, and Kilkenny Retail Park. This initiative is particularly significant in light of the tragic accident that occurred at the retail park in November 2022, which has heightened the urgency for these enhancements.

Deputy John McGuiness emphasized the pressing need for improved safety measures, stating, “The works are urgent and necessary to ensure the safety of all road users.” The council’s proactive measures aim to create a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists, fostering a more sustainable commuting culture in Kilkenny.