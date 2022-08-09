Kilkenny craft on global display with Jerpoint Glass pieces seen in ‘Persuasion’ on Netflix

Kilkenny craft and skill is again on display on the global stage.

Jerpoint Glass‘ rummers can be seen on the Netflix film ‘Persuasion’, starring Dakota Johnson, Richard E Grant and more.

It’s not the first time that work from the local studio, based at Oldtown, Stoneyford, has featured on our screens.

Previous outings included the Harry Potter film ‘Order of the Phoenix’ during which the local company’s goblets, which were specially commissioned, are seen as part of a toast to an act of bravery performed by the young wizard.

Hear Master Glassblower Rory Leadbetter from Jerpoint Glass tell KCLR about the latter here: