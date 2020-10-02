Kilkenny drivers urged to stay vigilant following spate of car break-ins

Kilkenny drivers are being warned to be wary of leaving personal possessions in their cars.

Local Gardaí are investigating four incidents across the county this week where vehicles were targeted by thieves.

On Tuesday, power tools worth €3,000 euro were stolen from a van in Larchfield, while €2,300 worth of tools were also taken from a van on Nuncio Rd in a separate incident that night.

Also on Tuesday evening, burglars tried to break into two vans in the Springhill Hotel carpark. While nothing was stolen, both vans were damaged in the attempt. The suspects were travelling in a dark coloured Audi.

And yesterday (Thursday) evening a car in the Tullahought church carpark had its rear window smashed in. That incident happened some time between 7pm and 8pm.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.