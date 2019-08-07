KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny emergency services kept busy with city house fire & oil spillage in the county
Emergency services have been attending a house fire in Kilkenny City.
It happened at a home in the Hebron area.
No injuries were sustained in the incident which gardaí say is not suspicious.
Meanwhile, Urlingford fire service is dealing with an oil spillage in the north of the county.
It’s at the crossroads by The Valley Inn in Woodsgift, branching out each of the four routes away from the venue.