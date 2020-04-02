Kilkenny family diagnosed with Covid19 now on the mend

A well known and popular man from rural Kilkenny has told KCLR that he and eight of his family and close contacts got Covid-19.

The man, who does not yet wish to be identified, revealed that he and his wife are recovering from the virus.

Officially the HSE calls more than three cases a cluster and in the case of the family in rural Kilkenny, a husband and wife contracted the coronavirus.

Their elderly parents who have underlying conditions were also diagnosed with Covid-19. While the couple are recovering well at home, their parents have spent some time in hospital.

Another five family members then contracted the illness after contact with the family, bringing the total of nine people infected in the same circle.

The positive news coming from the family this evening is that everybody, including the two older more vulnerable members of the family are recovering from coronavirus.