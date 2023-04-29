Kilkenny farmer says cuts to milk price for farmers will cause further exodus

The Chairman of the Kilkenny Irish Farmers’ Association says any cut in the price of milk to farmers will cause more to leave the sector.

It comes as Lidl, Tesco, Aldi and Supervalu have all announced that the price of 2 litres of milk in-store will drop by 10 cent, according to reports this morning.

It’ll come as welcome news for shoppers but the IFA has been warning against such a move saying dairy farmers are “near breaking point”.

Kilkenny IFA chair Jim Mulhall, who’s also a dairy farmer, is worried it will cause more farmers will leave the sector…

“We all realise consumers are under pressure but the liquid milk business is a specialised business and we have a seen an exodus from the business in the past few years.”

“If this cut ends up at the farm gate, its going to create a further pressure on farm businesses who specialise in fresh milk supply, so thats the real worry,” he added.