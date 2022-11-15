Kilkenny GAA lead tributes to the late Fr Tommy Murphy

Kilkenny GAA is leading tributes to the late Fr Tommy Murphy who died on Monday.

Retired PP of Ballyragget and a native of The Rower, Fr Tommy proudly wore the Black and Amber winning Leinster and All Ireland medals at minor and senior grades in the 1960’s.

O’Loughlin Gaels GAA and Camogie Club have paid tribute, crediting Fr Tom as a founding member of the city club during his time at St Johns Parish.



He was also among the founding members of the No Name club and those involved say he is fondly remembered by everyone connected with the club.

Canon Tom Murphy will be laid to rest in Ballyragget on Thursday following Requiem Mass in St Patricks Church, Ballyragget at 11am. See full funeral arrangements here