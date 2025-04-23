Gardaí in Kilkenny are warning the public to stay alert following the discovery of an online scam offering fake driver’s licences for sale at a cost of over €600.

The warning comes after local Gardaí encountered a suspicious social media post advertising fraudulent licences. In an effort to investigate, a member of An Garda Síochána posed as a potential buyer. The scammer behind the post requested a range of personal information, including the individual’s name, address, date of birth, and a selfie — all intended for the creation of a fake ID.

In a Facebook post, Kilkenny Gardaí revealed that the sample licences provided by the scammer failed authenticity checks, and they are urging people not to engage with such offers.

“These documents didn’t pass basic scrutiny,” the post read.

“We’re reminding everyone to be cautious online and never share personal information with unknown sources.”

Authorities are encouraging anyone who comes across similar scams to report them immediately. They also stress that driver’s licences can only be legally obtained through official channels, such as the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS).

The incident serves as a reminder of the growing sophistication of online scams and the importance of remaining vigilant when it comes to protecting personal data.

Gardaí are reminding the public not to share personal information with unverified sources.