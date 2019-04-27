Kilkenny Gardaí praised for act of kindness to injured tourist

Local Gardaí have come in for a lot of praise after going above and beyond for a tourist this week.

On Thursday Gardaí Hogan and Joyce from Kilkenny’s Community Engagement Unit came across a young woman who had badly injured her foot.

The woman, who was from Texas, was on a day trip from Dublin to Kilkenny as part of her holiday.

She had to go for treatment for her injury in St Luke’s hospital and ended up missing her bus.

The two local Gardaí decided they would then drive her back to her accommodation in Dublin themselves.