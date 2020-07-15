Kilkenny GP calls for stricter quarantine measures for incoming tourists

A local GP is calling for stricter enforcement of quarantine measures for tourists coming into Ireland.

Yesterday Tanaiste Leo Varadkar effectively ruled out mandatory quarantine, saying it’s not legal or practical.

The Cabinet is meeting later to discuss the NPHET recommendations on the issue.

But Kilkenny’s Dr Tadhg Crowley is expressing concern about the number of people flying in from Covid hotspots in the US.

He says the recent influx of tourists could lead to a rise in the reproductive rate of the virus:

“I do think they are going to have to really look at people coming from abroad” he told KCLR Live. “It just doesn’t make sense, in the environment that we’re in, if we’re trying to keep the numbers low, that there’s a big influx of people coming from abroad that could potentially be causing these R numbers to go up. I think action needs to be taken in that stream.”