Development of Kilkenny Greenway takes another significant step forward

Approval has been granted for the development of three car parks along the route in South Kilkenny.

They’ll be located at Ferrybank, Glenmore and New Ross.

The €13.5 million euro project is set to be completed before the end of next year and will stretch from New Ross to Dungarvan in county Waterford.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuiness says, “it’s a huge project for the county and will bring employment and an increase in visitor numbers that will see a significant boost to the local economy particularly in South Kilkenny.”

“If we look at other greenway projects, in Waterford for example, where between 2 and 3 hundred jobs were created and an increase in visitor numbers by up to 300,000 per year. That’s a huge boost to their local economy and that’s what we are trying to replicate here in Kilkenny.”