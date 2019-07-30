Kilkenny haulage firm appeal for help in tracing missing truck driver

A Kilkenny based haulage company is appealing for help in tracing a truck driver missing in the South of France.

Victor Brennan Transport, who operate from Knocktopher, are trying to track down one of their drivers Rene Champaud, a South African native, who they have failed to make contact with since last Friday.

They’re appealing to other international drivers to keep an eye out for the Kilkenny registered truck he was driving.

His failure to touch base is said to be completely out of character.

Police in France are now trying to trace Rene and are liaising with the local Gardaí in Thomastown.