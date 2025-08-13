Glanbia plc has appointed its new Chair.

Donard Gaynor is retiring and will be succeeded by Independent Non-Executive Director Paul Duffy from the 1st of January next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

A company statement to KCLR News says this follows a comprehensive Chair succession process led by Roisin Brennan, the Senior Independent Director.

Commenting Mr Duffy said, “It is a privilege to be appointed Chair of Glanbia plc. I look forward to working with the Glanbia Board and leadership team on the focused delivery of strategy and value creation for our stakeholders. On behalf of the Board, I would like to warmly thank Donard for his dedicated service and leadership of the Company over the past 12 years. He has made a substantial contribution during a period of significant evolution for Glanbia.”

Mr Gaynor said, “It has been an honour to serve as the first independent Chair of Glanbia plc. I would like to thank Siobhan Talbot, Hugh McGuire, my Board colleagues and our shareholders for their support during my tenure as Chairman. Paul has excellent experience and a strong track record of delivery in executive and non-executive roles which he has brought to Glanbia. I look forward to working with Paul in the coming months to facilitate a smooth transition ahead of his formal appointment as Glanbia Chair on 1 January 2026.”

The announcement comes amid the outlining of company results for the first half of 2025.

KCLR’s Agricultural Correspondent Matt O’Keeffe has the initial overview;

A spokesperson was unavailable for comment when contacted by KCLR News but hopes to do so at a later date.