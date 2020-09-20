Kilkenny hotelier says restrictions in Dublin are a poor sign for future weddings

A local hotelier says the tightening of restrictions in Dublin isn’t a promising sign for couples planning weddings.

Colin Ahern is General Manager of the Ormonde Hotel in Kilkenny.

He says many couples are waiting for us to move to Level 1 of restrictions before they hold their weddings, and so it’s disappointing to see the capital being upgraded to Level 3.

Colin says it’s difficult to know when restrictions at his hotel will be loosened. ”It’s difficult to understand fully where we need to be in order to reach level 1. Also it’s not looking promising for weddings as it still stands only 40 people realistically are guests at weddings as you must include staff, music etc.”