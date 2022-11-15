Kilkenny IFA Chairman Jim Mulhall says there shouldn’t be a shortage of turkeys for Christmas

A local IFA representative doesn’t expect the supply of turkeys for Christmas to be heavily impacted by the bird flu outbreak.

A cull of more than 3000 turkeys on a commercial farm in Co Monaghan is due today after they were confirmed to have the virus.

Kilkenny IFA county chairman Jim Mulhall told KCLR Live earlier there shouldn’t be a shortage of birds for the festive season:

“Just in terms of the market at the moment, I understand that there is going to be no threat to supply because the turkeys will be starting to be got ready for Christmas in the coming weeks,” he said.