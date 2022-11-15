KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny IFA Chairman Jim Mulhall says there shouldn’t be a shortage of turkeys for Christmas

It follows the news that 3000 turkeys in Co Monaghan are to be culled having been affected by bird flu

Turkey (Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)
A local IFA representative doesn’t expect the supply of turkeys for Christmas to be heavily impacted by the bird flu outbreak.

A cull of more than 3000 turkeys on a commercial farm in Co Monaghan is due today after they were confirmed to have the virus.

Kilkenny IFA county chairman Jim Mulhall told KCLR Live earlier there shouldn’t be a shortage of birds for the festive season:

“Just in terms of the market at the moment, I understand that there is going to be no threat to supply because the turkeys will be starting to be got ready for Christmas in the coming weeks,” he said.

