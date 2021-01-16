Kilkenny is facing a “dog poo pandemic”, says local councillor

Kilkenny is experiencing a “dog poo pandemic” according to one local councillor.

The issue is set to be tackled in the county’s Litter Management Plan for the next year.

However this week’s meeting of Callan-Thomastown Municipal District heard that the behaviour is on the rise during the current lockdown.

And Councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere says he’s received many complaints from locals about the dog fouling;

“We’re experiencing what I can only describe as a dog poo pandemic in Kilkenny at the moment” he told KCLR News. “With the lockdown now there are a large number of people out walking their dogs in public areas. I’ve received numerous representations, over the last couple of weeks in particular, from people who are incredibly frustrated with the amount of dog poo on our footpaths, roads, playgrounds and around graveyards and places of worship.”

The Fianna Fáil councillor is urging walkers to take personal responsibility for their dog’s mess, as many locals are already doing;

“It’s important to acknowledge that the vast majority of dog owners are incredibly responsible and they clean up after their dogs, but unfortunately there is a very small minority that just expect others to clean up after them. People need to take personal responsibility for all types of waste, and make sure they bag and bin it. Most people would agree that dog fouling in public is disgusting but it’s also very dangerous to human health. So I’m just appealing to everybody to please clean up after your heads” he added.