A local man living in Kyiv says the misinformation that’s circulating in Ireland and online is fracturing the country.

Journalist Caolan Robertson is originally from Kilkenny but has been reporting from the front lines in Ukraine since 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s won 12 awards for his documentaries, with his latest film ‘Hunter In Kherson’ gaining international attention.

The 30 year old was in back in Ireland to receive an award for his work. While here, he was chatting to Brian about how he was was once involved with high profile right wing figures but now says he focuses on countering misinformation.

You can hear the full interview with Caolan on The KCLR Daily: