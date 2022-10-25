Kilkenny Leader Partnership bids to replicate success of Piltown community broadband initiative

A South Kilkenny Community is inspiring others across the county to take charge of their digital future.

The Kilkenny Leader Partnership is teaming up with the award winning Broadband 4 Our Community Group in Piltown.

It’s in a bid to bring a dedicated broadband service to to other towns and villages across the county.

Starting tonight in Freshford workshops will be run to spread the story of the origins of the project.

Declan Rice, CEO of the Kilkenny Leader Partnership told KCLR News what people can expect from the workshops:

“We will talk you through the Piltown story, what is possible and how it can be done. And then if that works out we’re planning to have a seminar morning and early afternoon on the 19 November in Piltown to see exactly what they’ve done”