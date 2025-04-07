The CEO of Kilkenny Leader Partnership, Declan Rice, has called for Local Authorities to work together to link the South East Greenway near New Ross with the Barrow Towpath, creating a continuous route for cyclists and walkers.

The proposed connection would form part of a broader vision to establish an “Irish Camino” stretching approximately 250 kilometers from Dungarvan, Co. Waterford to Dublin. This scenic route would provide a unique opportunity for both tourists and locals to explore the south-east region of Ireland.

Speaking to KCLR News, Mr. Rice emphasised that creating the missing link in the route is an achievable goal. He urged local authorities to collaborate on this important project, which he believes would offer numerous benefits for the region, including increased tourism and outdoor activities.

The development of the Irish Camino would connect existing greenways, providing a seamless pathway from the southern coast to the capital, attracting more visitors to the area and promoting sustainable travel options. Rice expressed confidence that with proper planning and cooperation, the route could become a reality, benefiting communities along its path.

This ambitious proposal aligns with Ireland’s growing focus on developing infrastructure for walking and cycling, encouraging eco-friendly tourism while promoting healthier lifestyles for residents.