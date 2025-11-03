DJ Carey’s due to be sentenced later today.

The Kilkenny man was taken into custody following his hearing on Friday for swindling almost €400,000 from multiple people by pretending he needed money to treat a rare type of cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s pleaded guilty to ten charges of deception on various dates between 2014 and 2022.

Judge Martin Nolan told the court a custodial sentence is inevitable – he’s set to expand on that further at lunchtime today.

Meanwhile, the former famed county hurler and Gowran native is the focus of a Prime Time special tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

A terrific long read to have with your Saturday morning coffee from our @MurphyPaule, with a must-watch full Prime Time film to come this Tuesday night. #rtept https://t.co/H7XzLHYUXO — Conor Wilson (@ConorWilson) November 1, 2025

.And if you missed Edward Hayden’s discussion with author of ‘The Dodger: DJ Carey and the Great Betrayal‘, Eimear Ní Bhraonáin, on KCLR’s The Saturday Show, you can listen back here;