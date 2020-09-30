Kilkenny man finds out later if he’s won RadioStar 2020

A Kilkenny radio presenter will find out later if he’s won a global competition.

Mark Collins made it to the top five of the RadioStar 2020 contest for which the winner gets a showcase gig on United DJs.

Public vote accounts for 20% with a quarter of a million cast, but a team of esteemed judges make up the remaining 80%.

The victor will be revealed at 8pm online and Mark says it’s all starting to hit him now noting “Bit nerve-wracking, it’s been a long process and coming down to the big reveal tonight at 8 o’clock so, yeah, excited but a little nervous”.

Mark says too that “The support has been fantastic locally & I just want to take this opportunity to thank everybody in Kilkenny and the surrounding areas who’ve been voting for me, it’s just been fantastic, great messages of support on social media, people meeting me on the street giving best of luck, thumbs up, the whole lot so it’s just been brilliant, a great experience”.

And he adds “I didn’t think I’d get to the top five, so everything after that was a plus and I’ve just enjoyed the journey, it’s been a rollercoaster ride and it’s just been a bit of fun and hopefully tonight, fingers crossed, we can get to the top of the pile”.