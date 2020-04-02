Kilkenny man living in Cork making PPE from his home for frontline health staff

A Kilkenny man living in Cork is engineering protective gear from home.

Sean Walsh from Hugginstown is making visors for frontline staff with his own €200 3D printer.

He will be shipping the gear to test centres and hospitals this week.

The former CBS Callan says that anyone with a 3D printer can learn how to make P-P-E with online tutorials.

He says it is important to support healthcare workers however we can “Some of the people in hospitals are under an awful lot of pressure so we just have to work with them on this, so we are trying to make their lives easy and not stress them out”.

He added “Any group can pull together and do any of the things that are on that “NYC makes PPE” website and if you’re doing a good job and make it easy on the healthcare professionals to take it, this is about pulling together as a country”.