Kilkenny man on Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council “Disappointed but not surprised” at decision to set up new advisory group

Kilkenny man Liam Doran says he’s disappointed but not surprised a new advisory group is going to be appointed for Sláintecare

It’s after three members of the implementation advisory council quit in recent weeks.

The Health Minister said recent developments had cast a shadow over the plan and he’s planning to implement a new advisory group.

Liam Doran, who is a former General Secretary of the INMO, is critical of the decision saying “I’m disappointed but I’m not necessarily surprised in the light of what’s transpired in the last two or three weeks with resignations and, I suppose, the council being critical of the pace of progress on fundamental issues so I’m disappointed because I think the council has a role to play in moving this process forward but I’m not necessarily surprised because one would sense that the system doesn’t like the criticism”.