Kilkenny man sets off on epic fundraiser

Supportive onlookers lined the streets of Kilkenny city this morning as a well-known local man set off on his epic fundraising journey.

Rackard Cody is doing a charity run to the Nicky Rackard Monument in Wexford – travelling the distance on a ride-on lawnmower.

Then he has to turn around and come back on Sunday- all to raise funds for the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care team and the Wexford Hospice.

Rackard says he was delighted by the turnout at the Parade this morning:

“People are great, especially when it comes to a thing like this, people are great for turning out. I really appreciate it, because the more people that turn out, the better it is, a greater atmosphere leaving on a journey like this.”