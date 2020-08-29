KCLR BlogKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny man sets off on epic fundraiser
Rackard Cody is doing a charity run to the Nicky Rackard Monument in Wexford - travelling the distance on a ride-on lawnmower.
Supportive onlookers lined the streets of Kilkenny city this morning as a well-known local man set off on his epic fundraising journey.
Then he has to turn around and come back on Sunday- all to raise funds for the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care team and the Wexford Hospice.
Rackard says he was delighted by the turnout at the Parade this morning:
“People are great, especially when it comes to a thing like this, people are great for turning out. I really appreciate it, because the more people that turn out, the better it is, a greater atmosphere leaving on a journey like this.”