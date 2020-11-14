Kilkenny man sets up camp outside Tholsel for charity challenge

A local man’s spending his birthday fundraising for a good cause in Kilkenny.

Padraig McCloskey has been camped out at the Tholsel since nine o’clock last night to raise money for charity.

He’ll be in situ on High Street until the same time tonight, as he completes a 24-hour fast and sleepout in aid of Carlow Kilkenny Home Care team.

He’s been telling KCLR News why he’s going cold and hungry for the cause; “I’m fundraising for Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team because I just think it’s a wonderful charity. They provide palliative nursing services to people in the Carlow and Kilkenny area. It’s a voluntary charity, and all donations go towards paying the wages of the palliative care nurses.”

“Unfortunately every family is touched by cancer at some stage, and the Home Care team have a fantastic reputation for providing care to those families. They’re just a brilliant bunch of people, and I’d love if everybody could join in and support them if you can” he explained.

Padraig will be collecting donations at the Tholsel all day, and also has a bucket in Supervalu in Market Cross. You can also donate to his Go Fund Me page here.