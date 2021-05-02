Kilkenny man to teach musicians the secrets of show business

A Kilkenny man’s behind an innovative webinar teaching musicians the secrets of show business.

KCLR’s own Martin Bridgeman is running the ‘Understanding the Business of Music: Approaching Media Workshop’ next Saturday.

Registration for the event is now open on atcei.ie

Martin outlines what issues will be addressed in the one day course; ”Musicians ar first and foremost musicians. However, at the start of your career you have to be your own manager, accountant and PR person. This webinar will teach skills in this area.”