Kilkenny man urges people to take Covid restrictions seriously as he witnessed Covid in ICU

A popular Kilkenny man is sharing his experience in ICU to warn others of the realities of coronavirus.

Murty Brennan is the Chairman of Twilight Community Group, and the PRO of Kilkenny Seniors Council.

He was recently treated in St Vincent’s Hospital for liver issues.

And he says the Covid 19 patients he saw there shocked him; ”Watching people struggle to take even a small breath was a struggle. These people are struggling to breathe as their lungs are filled with fluid. This is serious.”