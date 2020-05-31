Kilkenny man wins house prize through Carlow GAA draw

The winner of the Carlow GAA ‘Win a House’ draw has been announced.

The draw which took place yesterday at Netwatch Cullen Park, saw Carlow GAA raffle a three-bedroom house for €100 a ticket. The competition was not without controversy and with sound issues on Saturday – many people commented across social media that they couldn’t hear the announcement clearly.

Kilkenny man Kevin Aylward was announced as the winner of the three bed semi-detached house worth €250,000 in Castle Oaks on the Dublin Road.

Mr Alyward hails from Mullinavat, he’s a retired hurler and father of three and he told KCLR news that the win is life changing. He’s in shock but for his wife Trish and his three children that this is huge and very welcome.