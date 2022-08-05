Kilkenny Mayor David Fitzgerald and County Council Chair Pat Fitzpatrick could be getting invitations to Romania

The Mayor of Kilkenny and the Cathaoirleach of the County Council could be getting invitations to go to Romania.

The Romanian Ambassador to Ireland Laurenţiu-Mihai Ştefan met with Mayor David Fitzgerald at the Tholsel yesterday on a visit to the city.

The first Romania Day celebration held outside the Embassy in Dublin was at Langton’s last December; plans are underway for a similar event in the near future.

Ambassador Stefan says he’d like Cllr Fitzgerald and his predecessor Andrew McGuinness to travel to his home country to enhance relations between the two: