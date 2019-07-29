Kilkenny Mayor gathers stakeholders for meeting re local business closures

The spate of recent business closures in Kilkenny has prompted a special meeting at the Town Hall this morning.

The Mayor is gathering the stakeholders to talk about the issues facing business in the city and how to overcome those issues.

Meanwhile one local business owner who is set to shut up shop in September says the opening of a well known coffee chain outlet next door is NOT the reason

Ragazzi Cafe has been operating at the Loughboy Shopping Centre for the past 12 years. Just weeks ago Insomnia moved into a nearby unit.

But Paul Roberts says that the competition hasn’t impacted on his business so far and that his decision was due to a number of personal & professional reasons.