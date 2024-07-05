The build up continues for tomorrow’s big games at GAA HQ as Kilkenny aim to reach a third All-Ireland appearence in a row.

The county’s senior hurlers again face Clare with throw-in at 3pm.

Before that game the kittens take on Dublin in the All-Ireland Quarter Final, Chap Cleere’s side were beaten by a single point by Cork at this stage last year and the stripey women will be hoping to go one step better.

These fans spoke to KCLR’s Martin Quilty at a GAA Cúl Camp

Derek Lyng and his selectors have named the Kilkenny team to play Clare in the All-Ireland SHC Semi-Final tomorrow in Croke Park