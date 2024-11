At their national conference yesterday their attempt at gathering the most working electric kettles was verified.

Groups from across the country collectively presented 1 thousand and 90 kettles and just one was rejected as it had a 2 pin plug.

So the winning total came in at 1,089.

Jim O’ Brien is with Cuffesgrange Mens Shed – He spoke with Brian Redmond on the KCLR Daily earlier he thanked all who got involved in the initiative:

Here are some photos from the event: