Kilkenny nursing home staff member tests positive for Covid-19

A Covid-19 case has been confirmed at a local nursing home.

A staff member at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre in south Kilkenny tested positive last Friday.

Management have confirmed that employee if now self-isolating at home, and were asymptomatic.

It’s understood to be the first confirmed case at the centre.

Another south east location, Kerlogue Nursing Home in county Wexford, has also confirmed a case.

Staff at nursing homes around the country are still being tested regularly and that plan will be in place until the end of the month.