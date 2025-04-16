A member of the Kilkenny Community Palestine Solidarity group is encouraging new participants to join their weekly vigils, which will soon take place at a new location in the city.

Sinead Byrne, along with around 30 others, has been holding the peaceful gatherings every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. outside Kilkenny Town Hall since October 2023.

However, due to ongoing construction works at the Town Hall, this evening’s vigil will be the last at that site. Starting Wednesday, April 23rd, the group will move their weekly event to The Parade.

Speaking to KCLR News, Ms. Byrne said the move marks a fresh chapter for the group and welcomed anyone who wishes to stand in solidarity with Palestine to join them.