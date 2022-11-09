Kilkenny poultry farmer Tony Walsh says production costs are rising in run up to the festive season

Local poultry farmers are looking at their production costs rise in the run-up to the festive season.

An order to house flocks came into effect this week in an effort to combat the spread of avian flu.

Tony Walsh of Kilkenny Free Range says they are being kept informed and taking precautions.

And he says thankfully they haven’t been hit too hard by the measures:

“Luckily enough it’s happening at this time for me because really, my product is designed for the Christmas market, so once Christmas comes and is gone, I can survive, I’ll be fine and it could be a worse time of the year,” said Tony.