Kilkenny Principal fears Junior Cert will be ‘undervalued’ if results delay persists

A local secondary school Principal has said that there is a danger that the Junior Cert may become undervalued, if delays in issuing results were to continue long-term.

68,000 students nationwide were due to get their results five weeks ago and there was speculation at the weekend that it could be November before they do.

However today’s Irish Times is reporting a final date should be announced this week.

Principal at Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny Shane Hallahan says the delays are far from ideal:

“I think it’s really down to a shortage of correctors. But that doesn’t make it ideal. There needs to be sitting down discussions to see how we can do this better. I think the last thing I would like to see is the Junior Cert being undervalued”