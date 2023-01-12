Kilkenny remembers the women who died by violence on the first anniversary of the death of Ashling Murphy

16 women who died by violence in Ireland in the last year have been remembered in Kilkenny.

Amber Women’s Refuge organised a vigil to take place at their One Million Stars installation at the Castle Yard on the first anniversary of the death of Ashling Murphy.

Her name and the names of the 15 other women who lost their lives across 2022 and into the first day of 2023 were read out by some of those attending, beginning with Kilkenny Mayor David Fitzgerald:

This evening #Kilkenny remembers #ashlingmurphy and the 15 other women who died by violence in Ireland in the last year, worst year in a decade on our island for such deaths, in a vigil organised by @AmberRefuge at the #onemillionstars installation at Castle Yard pic.twitter.com/L95rujUvS5 — Edwina Grace/Éadaoin de Grás (@edwinagrace) January 12, 2023

Startling statistics were outlined by representatives of Amber, Naoimh Murphy and Lisa Morris, who noted that since 1996 254 women and 20 children have died by violence in Ireland – 87% of them at the hands of somebody they knew, 13% killed by a stranger.

Added to that, in a nod to Ashling’s passion for traditional Irish music, a trio of local performers played for those present, their offering touching hearts and holding all in silent remembrance.

About 50 people travelled from across the county, and even from neighbouring Carlow, braved the cold, wet and windy conditions – KCLR News’ Edwina Grace was there to find out why:

Earlier today, Eimear Ní Bhraonáin covered Ashling Murphy’s anniversary on KCLR Live: