Kilkenny representative Molly Coogan piped to Rose of Tralee title but does the county proud

Kilkenny Rose Molly Coogan did the county proud last night on stage at the Rose of Tralee.

The black and amber was flying high in Kerry for the local girl whose escort was none other than St Mullins man Barry Murphy.

The business and law student, who works part-time at Castlecomer Discovery Park, was supported on the night by her parents, brothers Tommy and James, Nanny Coogan and other family members as well as fellow members of Deenside Panto, UCD musical society and others.

She told Dáithí Ó Sé about her stage experiences, the call she’d had from Brian Cody and how her 2010 visit to the international festival inspired her to one day take part – watch her performance via the RTE Player.

But it wasn’t to be her night with Westmeath’s Rachel Duffy taking the title.