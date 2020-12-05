Kilkenny Romanian community taking to the polls today

Kilkenny’s Romanian community is taking to the polls this weekend.

Votes are currently being cast in Kilkenny city for the Romanian Parliament and Senate elections.

A polling station has been set up in St Canice’s Neighbourhood Hall for anyone who needs to cast their vote far from home.

Organiser Liviu Iftime says it’s very important that all Romanians living in the county take part;

“We encourage everyone who knows a Romanian to tell them to come down and vote. The polling station is open all day long from 7am to 9pm today and tomorrow” he told KCLR News.

“We definitely need this kind of service, we do need all people to vote. As far as I know, not many nations have their people voting from abroad. I know Irish people are not able to vote from abroad, so it is a great opportunity and a fantastic achievement for the Romanian community to be able to cast their vote no matter where they are.”