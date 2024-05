The 26th Kilkenny Roots Festival has taken hold.

50 acts from across the globe will between them provide 100 gigs at various city venues across the weekend.

And most of them are free!

Many of the ticketed events were quick to sell out including tonight’s session from Jeffrey Martin and Saturday’s Peter Case/Sid Griffin and White Horse Guitar Club as well as Jeffrey Foucault’s Monday offering.

While a low ticket alert’s been issued for Robert Finley, Brown Horse today, Cosmic Country Review for both Saturday & Sunday as well as the Handsome Family’s Sunday outing.

Full details available at kilkennyroots.com