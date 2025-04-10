A Kilkenny student has taken home the prestigious EirGrid Cleaner Climate Award at the SciFest College 2025 regional competition, held at SETU Carlow.

Andrew Tutty, a second-year student at Kilkenny College, impressed judges with his project titled “What role does hydrogen play in energy production?”. His work explored the potential of hydrogen as a renewable energy storage solution and its role in the future of sustainable power.

Chosen from more than 50 entries, Andrew’s win secures him a place at the SciFest National Final in November. Should he succeed there, he could go on to represent Ireland at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Arizona in 2026.

Speaking to KCLR News, Andrew expressed his excitement and said he was proud to promote renewable energy through his project.

Congratulating the winner on his successful project, Catherine Daly, Sustainability Programme Manager at EirGrid, said: “For twenty years SciFest has been at the heart of inspiring innovation from secondary level students, and we are incredibly proud to continue to support this endeavour. As we work to ensure eighty percent of Ireland’s electricity comes from renewable sources, as per Government targets, we recognise the importance of fostering a future generation of problem solvers and critical thinkers, to transition to a clean, renewable energy grid.