Kilkenny TD faces suspension if he misses important Dáil vote

John McGuinness could be suspended from the Fianna Fail Party whip this evening.

The local TD has told KCLR that he’s on holidays in the South of France and doesn’t intend flying home until Friday.

That would see him missing the vote of no confidence in Minister Simon Coveney.

If he does, the Taoiseach has confirmed that an automatic six month suspension will be enforced.

It’s likely to mean Deputy McGuinness will lose the Chair of the Oireachtas Finance committee.