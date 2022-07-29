Kilkenny to become second Irish base for European mobility champion Bolt

Kilkenny is to become the second Irish base for European mobility champion Bolt.

The micro-mobility services company has 100 million customers in 45 countries and over 400 cities in Africa and Europe, two of which are in Ireland – Sligo and, in the coming week, Kilkenny.

A pilot electric bike scheme will roll out from next weekend (see our earlier story here with further details here).

Our Edwina Grace was on the Parade Plaza for the launch today and got some reaction from those passing by while also speaking with a number of those involved:

Minister Malcolm Noonan was back in his native city for the event (note his comments re emissions came before the announcement – hear what he had to say on that after details were confirmed here and here):

Other Carlow Kilkenny representatives in attendance were FG’s John Paul Phelan and Kathleen Funchion of Sinn Féin, while Mayor David Fitzgerald too was on hand for the occasion as too was Chair of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick who himself is a keen cycling enthusiast …