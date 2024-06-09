Following on from a successful lecture earlier in the week, the 80th anniversary of D-Day will be marked again locally today.

Kilkenny Great War Memorial Committee’s organised a reenactment display and commemoration for the city.

It takes place at MacDonagh Train Station from 3pm to 6pm, with a special ceremony at the memorial on platform one at 4:15pm to remember those from Kilkenny who served and died in World War Two.

It’s free to attend and all are welcome to see the uniforms and paraphernalia of battle as well as to take part in music, prayer, poetry with a flag display, piper, wreath laying, last Post and Reveille and the National Anthem.