Kilkenny to welcome Ministers to Thomastown and Piltown this afternoon

Three senior government ministers will be in Kilkenny today.

A “Rural Opportunity” roadshow is being launched in Thomastown with Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, and Communications Minister Richard Bruton all doing the honours from 2pm.

After that, the official opening of Piltown’s Enterprise Hub will be taking place.

Speaking to KCLR, Minister Ring says today is really about letting communities know about the help that they can get from government schemes.