A Kilkenny toddler and her Aunt are celebrating after being crowned the top fundraisers at this year’s Water Babies Splashathon.

Niamh Rowe and her aunt Eveleen Rowe from Kilkenny raised almost €6,000 to help the Children’s Health Foundation provide sick child with the best possible care, through life-saving equipment, compassionate family support, and investment in leading-edge paediatric research.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event invited little swimmers and their parents to dive in for a superhero-themed swimming challenge at Water Babies classes nationwide, with participants dressed as their favourite heroes.

Overall, €80,000 was raised nationwide.