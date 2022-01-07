Kilkenny travel agent says sense of normality returning to industry

From today, fully-vaccinated passengers will no longer have to take pre-departure Covid tests before travelling to England.

Those who’re fully jabbed will also not be required to self-isolate while awaiting results after arrival from Sunday.

Airlines and holiday companies are reporting a big spike in bookings.

Tom Britton of locally-based Marble City Travel has been telling KCLR that he believes a sense of normality is returning to the industry overall.

He described taking a recent phonecall from happy holidaymakers on their return from the Canary Islands:

“It was all about how nice their holiday was, how well they got on, and they felt there was a normality. And that’s currently, not in the future. And I do feel that will only get better”