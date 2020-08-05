Kilkenny travel agent says some people will face unexpected quarantine when they return after “green list” was changed

The ‘green list’ of countries for foreign travel has been reduced from 15 to 10.

Malta, Cyprus, San Marino, Gibraltar and Monaco have been removed.

Anyone traveling from these places will again have to restrict their movements for two weeks on arrival in Ireland.

Local Travel Agent Des Manning says some people will be facing unexpected quarantine periods when they come home:

“Say you were there now, you left yesterday when it was on the green list, you will have to restrict your movements for two weeks on your return and you will have to fill in the passenger locator form”.

He added “So all the rules that would have applied to a red list country will now apply to you even though when you flew out it was fine, that’s the difficulty with it”.