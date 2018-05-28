Kilkenny TY students to learn about the dangers of speeding

Secondary School Students across Kilkenny will be given a glimpse at the dangers of speeding today.

The annual Road Safety Road Show is taking place this morning in the Watergate Theatre for Transition Year Students.

It’s spearheaded by the Kilkenny/Carlow Garda Division who say it’s about educating and engaging young people.

They’ll be given a presentation by local Gardaí and other stakeholders and will also be shown clips demonstrating what can happen as a result of speed.